Unhappy with the way she looked, woman hangs self

A 26-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in the early hours of Monday at her residence in north Delhi’s Timarpur.

The police have recovered a suicide note reportedly written by her in which she stated that she wasn’t happy with the way her face looked.

Jahnvi, who used to live with her husband and daughter, was found hanging from the ceiling fan early in the morning.

The police said that her husband was the first to see her hanging and immediately pulled her down and took her to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The hospital then called the police and informed them of the matter.

Two-line suicide note

“After we received the call from the hospital, the police visited their house from where a two-line suicide note was recovered. In the note, it was written that the woman is not happy with her face,” said a senior police officer.

Jahnvi’s body was sent for post mortem and then handed to the family for last rites.

The police said that they have initiated inquest proceedings and are probing the reasons of the alleged suicide.

Family questioned

“Her family members and friends are being questioned to know whether the deceased was troubled because of her looks,” the officer said.

The police are also looking into the woman’s medical history to ascertain if she was a patient of depression or was being harassed by someone for the way she looked. “The matter is being probed from all angles, prima facie, it’s a suicide,” he said.