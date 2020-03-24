‘Unhappy with facilities, want to shift to hotel’

More than 200 people sent to SGT Hospital here on Sunday for mandatory two-week quarantine after they returned from affected foreign countries have expressed resentment over the facilities at the centre. The district administration said they could be shifted to a hotel for paid quarantine soon.

Deputy Medical Superintendent, SGT Hospital, Umesh Kumar Lamba told The Hindu that 213 people, including 85 women, were sent to hospital on Sunday after screening at the international airport for mandatory two-week quarantine, but they have demanded to be shifted to a hotel.

He said the hospital had around 300 beds and the wards were hygienic, but still they wanted to be shifted outside for more comfort.

Mr. Lamba said the hospital authorities were in talks with the district administration in this regard and they could be shifted to a hotel tomorrow (Tuesday).

Samples taken

The Deputy Medical Superintendent said none of them had fever, but still the samples of three persons were taken for examination as a precautionary measure. He said that four more samples might be taken tomorrow (Tuesday).

“Majority of these people are elderly and are at high risk. But they don’t show any symptoms as of now,” said Mr. Lamba.