Unfortunate that salaries of Mohalla Clinic employees were withheld for three months: Saurabh Bharadwaj

December 21, 2022 02:11 am | Updated 02:12 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj | Photo Credit: File Photo

 

The Delhi Assembly’s Committee on Petitions on Tuesday pulled up senior officers for allegedly blocking the salaries of the employees of Mohalla Clinics.

Greater Kailash MLA and member of the committee Saurabh Bharadwaj noted that doctors and other employees of Mohalla Clinics had not been paid their salaries for the last three months.

“The payments of companies conducting medical tests in the clinics were also stopped for several months. As a result, those companies stopped providing free tests. Countless underprivileged citizens were denied medicines and tests for no fault,” he said.

Mr. Bharadwaj added that the committee had summoned the Principal Secretaries of the Health and Finance Departments to record their testimonies. The committee found that when the Health Department sent its file to the Finance Department for the disbursal of salaries, the latter sought certain documents that were never asked for earlier.

“It is very unfortunate that the salaries of the employees of Mohalla Clinics were withheld for three months due to such behaviour,” he added.

