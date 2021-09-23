Unemployment aid by Kejriwal a poll stunt: BJP

New Delhi

23 September 2021 00:51 IST

State BJP stages demonstration outside Kejriwal’s residence

The State BJP on Wednesday staged a demonstration outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence demanding compensation for the unemployed in the Capital. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta termed Mr. Kejriwal’s promises to provide unemployment allowance during his tours of Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa “just election stunts.” “He should first tell people how much allowance he has given in the last seven years to 14 lakh unemployed registered on the government portal,” Mr. Gupta said.

State media head Naveen Kumar Jindal, spokesperson Harish Khurana, Mahila Morcha president Yogita Singh, Yuva Morcha president Vasu Rukhar and Poorvanchal Morcha president Kaushal Mishra besides other office bearers were part of the demonstration.

‘Harsh reality’

“In the last two years, only 28 and in the last seven years of AAP’s rule here, only 404 people were given jobs is the harsh reality. In the the ensuing Uttarakhand elections, AAP will even forfeit its security deposits,” Mr. Gupta added.

Advertising

Advertising

The Delhi BJP president sought to assert that if the Kejriwal government did not pay allowance to the registered and non-registered 25 lakh youths of Delhi, the BJP will launch a mass movement for their rightful due.

Responding to the allegations, the AAP said, that the BJP’ under whose term the country is facing highest unemployment in 45 years have suddenly woken up to talk about it and it is the power of AAP's ‘Kaam ki Rajniti’.

“The Delhi government has done more than any other State to help the unemployed deal with the impact of the pandemic. Under our Rojar Bazaar platform, 17,000 employers have posted more than 10 lakh jobs in the last one year itself, proving to be a lifeline for the youth of Delhi. Over 13,000 youths have been deployed under the bus marshalls programme, and thousands additionally through the civil defence and doorstep delivery initiative. In all, over 1.5 million jobs have been provided during the term of AAP government. To help deal with the loss of livelihood, we have given ₹5000 twice to over 1.5 lakh auto and e-rickshaw drivers in Delhi and between ₹5,000 to 10,000 each to over 2 lakh construction workers. This was possible only because Kejriwal sarkaar“ is an "aam aadmi” ki sarkaar,” AAP said in a statement.