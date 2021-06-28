Unemployed youth kills father after tiff; mother battling for life

Accused attacked parents following a quarrel over money

A 25-year-old man allegedly tried to kill his parents in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri on Monday morning. While the father succumbed to injuries, the mother is battling for life, police said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said that the accused has been identified as Vishal. He allegedly stabbed his father Devender, a Delhi Jal Board worker, and his mother Manju at their residence.

Police said that a PCR call was received at 6.33a.m. wherein the caller said he had stabbed his parents. When the police reached the spot, they found a man and a woman lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab injuries on their bodies. They were taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where Devender was declared dead and Manju was further referred to Safdarjung Hospital, where her condition is said to be critical.

Police said that Vishal was apprehended from the spot and it was revealed that he himself had attacked his parents following a quarrel. “During preliminary investigation, it was found that Vishal was unemployed for the last seven-eight months and before that as well, he wasn’t fully employed. He used to ask his parents for money and they used to refuse. Whenever they used to ask him to work, he would fight,” Ms. Kashyap said.

Police said that the accused didn’t flee from the spot and made the PCR call. His brother also called the police. The DCP said that a case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC has been registered and Vishal has been arrested.