Unemployed youth held for killing man

An unemployed youth was arrested from south east Delhi’s Jasola for allegedly killing a man, who had slapped him during a family function, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, Tauffiq alias Sonu (28), a resident of Palwal in Haryana was arrested for murdering Mohammad Rashid (35), a resident of Abul Fazal Enclave in Jamia Nagar. The accused had shot the victim on his head after consuming liquor in a car.

Found unconscious

The police said they received information about a person lying unconscious in a car near Omaxe Square Mall in Jasola on February 20. On reaching the spot, they found the man in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with a bottle of liquor in his hand. He was taken to the Apollo hospital where he was declared brought dead. The deceased was later identified as Mohammad Rashid of Jamia Nagar. A bullet was found from Rashid’s head during the post-mortem, a police officer said.

Suspecting it to be a case of murder, the police scanned the CCTV footage of the area. They found that he was last seen with a person named Tauffiq outside a liquor shop at Jasola. Following this, Tauffiq was detained.

During interrogation, Tauffiq said that he was known to the deceased and his wife and on the day of the incident, he consumed liquor with the deceased. Thereafter, he left the spot and had no clue about the death of the deceased. However, on sustained interrogation, contradictions were found in Tauffiq’s statement. On further questioning, he broke down and confessed to have killed Rashid.

“Tauffiq disclosed that a few months ago, during a family function, an altercation took place between them over a petty issue. Rashid had slapped Tauffiq during the function. Since then, he had decided to eliminate Rashid as he was angry over his act,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) Chinmoy Biswal.

On the day of crime, Tauffiq procured a pistol and followed Rashid to the liquor shop. Both consumed liquor in the car, where Tauffiq shot Rashid in the head and fled the spot, said Mr. Biswal.