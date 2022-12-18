Unemployed man tosses his son from first-floor balcony, jumps off himself

December 18, 2022 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - New Delhi

A man allegedly threw his two-year-old son from the first floor of a building in Kalkaji’s Sarvodaya Camp area, before jumping off the balcony himself, the police said on Saturday.

The accused, Man Singh, 30, had a heated argument with his wife, Pooja, on Friday following which he took his son to the balcony and tossed him 21 feet below, the police said.

Both Man Singh and his son were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment, the police said, adding that the child was rushed to Holy Family Hospital while the accused was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Trauma Centre.

“The child has sustained significant head injuries. He has a skull fracture and needs to be under observation for a few days as his condition could worsen. But right now, he doesn’t needany surgery,” said Dr. Sumit Ray of Holy Family Hospital.

A police officer said that a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and the accused will be arrested soon.

Pooja, 24, said they had a troubled marriage and she, along with her two children — aged two and four — had been living with her grandmother for the past few days.

‘Troubled marriage’

On Friday night, she added, her husband walked into the house in an inebriated condition and got into an argument.

“I was sitting on the ground floor when he took both my children to the first floor. I first heard my daughter’s cries. She told me her father hit her. So, I took her downstairs to my grandmother.” But then Pooja saw him dangling her son from the balcony.

“By the time I could climb up the stairs, he threw him down, and then jumped off himself,” she said.

According to Pooja’s grandmother, Nageena, 60, Man Singh had been unemployed for several months and his finances had reached a crisis point in recent weeks.

“He didn’t have a job but found ways to buy alcohol. This often led to arguments between the two,” the grandmother said, adding that on Friday too the couple had an argument.

The grandmother said Pooja’s in-laws had asked the couple to leave their house and were forced to fend for themselves. “They didn’t receive any monetary help from his family,” she added.

Pooja said she had asked her husband several times to find a job. “He just didn’t want to work. My brother even helped him set up a small shop, but he abandoned that as well,” she added.

According to her brother, Rahul, the accused used to “come home drunk and often hit Pooja”. “They have been married for more than six years now. But he would spend all his earnings on alcohol.”

Saying that her husband’s unemployment caused severe distress to the family, an inconsolable Pooja added, “My daughter still doesn’t go to school. We don’t have a place to live. How long can I go on like this?”

