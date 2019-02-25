‘Undertrials at mercy of the justice system’

In 1995, when the court asked Sushil Sharma whether he was guilty of killing his partner Naina Sahni, he said “not guilty”.

“If I had pleaded guilty then, I might have served lesser number of years in jail,” he says.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Sharma, who spent 23 years in jail, says that around 70% of prisoners in Tihar are undertrials. He believes that a major reason why undertrials are languishing in prisons is because their lawyers do not counsel them properly. Mr. Sharma was released from jail in December last year.

‘Plead guilty’

“I knew I had committed the crime but my lawyer suggested not to plead guilty and the trial went on for 10 years. If the lawyers know that their clients have actually committed the crime then they should suggest them to plead guilty,” he says.

Speaking from his years of experience in jail, he says that another reason why undertrials languish in jails for many years is because they are at the mercy of their lawyers and the judicial system.

“Most of them are uneducated and do not know what is happening in their case. They are told by their lawyers about their hearing dates for which they dress up and show up. In the court, they are represented by their lawyers and then they go back to jail,” he says, after having interacted with many undertrials in Tihar.

Recalling a case, Mr. Sharma says he met two people who were imprisoned on a murder charge.

Legal aid, counselling

Investigators had stated that the accused were adults, but after a few years it was discovered through documents in their possession that they were minors at the time of the murder.

With the help of legal aid, the Supreme Court ordered their release. However, they had already spent about 12 years in jail by then.

Mr. Sharma says legal aid and counselling inside the prison is voluntary. . Talking about the taboo attached with counselling, he says many prisoners do not understand its importance and feel its for those “suffering from mental illnesses”.

Similarly, the inmates are “hesitant” to take legal aid.

Most of the undertrials are in jail on charges of murder due to personal enmity or sudden provocation, attempt to murder, domestic violence, dowry deaths and charges under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, says Mr. Sharma.

“Lately, a lot of those charged with economic offences have also started coming in and their trials seem to run long,” he adds.

The treatment meted out to undertrials and convicts is also different, says Mr. Sharma. For instance, working inside the prison is a choice for undertrials, but necessary for convicts.

“They [undertrials] choose to work for either monetary reasons or to kill time,” he adds.

On whether undertrials come under the influence of hardcore criminals with whom they have to spend time, Mr. Sharma says the situation has changed in the last few years. “Earlier, the hardcore criminals were able to rope-in first-time offenders, but since counselling has become more regular, there seems to be hardly any influence. There are exceptions though,” he adds.