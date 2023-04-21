Undertrial prisoners in Delhi to get remission for good conduct

April 21, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

Undertrial prisoners lodged in the city’s prisons will now be granted remission based on good conduct. Earlier, only convicts were granted remission based on their conduct.

“The remission, however, will be added to their sentence only once they are convicted in their case,” an official said.

The official added that this is a step by the administration towards reforming and rehabilitating inmates and helping them into the mainstream.

According to the 2021 National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, undertrial prisoners (UTPs) comprised nearly 77% of the total prison population in the country. In Delhi, UTPs comprised over 90% of the prison population.

“All the remission, work wages, parole and furlough are meant for convicts only, despite the fact that UTPs comprise more than 90% of the prison population,” a senior jail official said.

“Therefore, there is hardly any motivation among the UTPs to maintain good conduct. This was the reason why a new rule was added to the jail manual,” he added. This step will also help decongest prisons, the official also said.