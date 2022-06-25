Undertrial found dead in Tihar jail

A 19-year-old undertrial prisoner was found dead inside the Tihar jail, officials said on Friday.

The deceased is a resident of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh and was lodged in Tihar on February 4 in a case of kidnapping and rape. He was also booked in a case under the POCSO Act.

DG (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said the deceased was working as a “sewadar” or helper in the record room of undertrial prisoners and convicts.

Goel said that on Tuesday morning, the deceased came to the record room as usual. “Around 2.50 p.m., another sewadar found the room’s door closed. He called others and after opening the door, the boy was found dead,” Mr. Goel said.

The duty doctor declared the deceased dead after examination and inquest proceedings are being conducted, Mr. Goel added.

