Undertrial found dead in jail

A 21-year-old undertrial was found dead early Saturday in Central Jail. The police said that Soni Ram, who was lodged in central jail number 5, hanged himself and a call was made around 5 a.m. No suicide note was found.
The police said that the deceased was in jail on charges of armed robbery.
“Soni’s body has been preserved at Deen Dayal Upadhyay police station and inquest proceedings have been initiated to ascertain the cause of death,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijay Kumar.
