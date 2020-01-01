Undertrial attacks policeman with pepper spray, flees custody

A 33-year-old undertrial fled from police custody after he allegedly attacked a policeman, who was guarding him at Safdarjung Hospital here, said officials on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday at 12 p.m. when Naresh (33) used pepper spray on Sub-Inspector Shyam Phool, they said.

The Gurugram police had on Tuesday taken seven prisoners from Bhondsi Jail to Safdarjung Hospital for medical check-ups.

‘Associates fired shots’

“When I stepped out of the van, I saw three men coming towards me. They fired in the air and gave the accused a spray bottle. He sprayed it in my eyes and I lost hold of Naresh. I somehow managed to nab him but his associates thrashed me and fled the spot. I received head injuries in the incident,” Mr. Phool said.

Following this, the victim approached the Delhi Police.

“We have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Safdarjung Enclave police station,” said an officer.

Booked for assault

Naresh, who was booked for assault and attempt to murder, was in Bhondsi Jail for nine months.

He was taken to the hospital after doctors said he had kidney stones.