Understanding French culture through Henri Landier’s paintings

The first-ever Henri Landier exhibition in Delhi takes viewers on a journey through France

Published - August 08, 2024 11:29 pm IST

Inside Alliance de Francaise

Inside Alliance de Francaise | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Douce France is a visual diary of artist Henri Landier, consisting of 90 original paintings that showcase a journey across France. The paintings of the 89-year-old French artist have been exhibited for the first time in India at the Indo-French Cultural Center under the French Embassy.

Henri’s artworks portray how he sees his country, from darkness to light and through the images of Parisian streets, landscapes, and seascapes.

The communication coordinator of Alliance Francaise de Delhi, Devika A S says“Knowing and respecting different cultures and traditions are heartwarming ways to gain knowledge. “ Celebration of any art form makes people more connected and strengthens the relationship between the citizens of different nations”.

Artworks by French artist Henri Landier

Artworks by French artist Henri Landier | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The art gallery, decorated with buntings matching the colours of the French national flag, enhances the ambience. In the artworks, colours speak louder than the space on the canvas. Henri’s paintings are versatile and range from oil and watercolors to etching, monotypes and lithography. He gives a glimpse into his world of friends and muses through his art. For instance, the painting titled Julien and his Violin in the Paris Sky is about his friend; Alexandra is a portrait of his granddaughter sleeping.

 In an e-mail interview, Henri says his journey as a painter has evolved over the years. “From a tragic vision of life to a serene mindset, I have undergone (a) transformation. I don’t paint the way I used to in the 1950s and I wouldn’t be able to reproduce the paintings I made a few decades ago,” he says.

“When I was young, I would put many layers of paint on the canvas to create a dense feel but now I think the lighter the texture of colours are, the better the art work looks. I don’t use palette knives anymore but my water colours are done in shades of bright colors. The older I get, I find more joy in my work,” he adds.

Artworks by French artist Henri Landier

Artworks by French artist Henri Landier | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

To young painters, Henri says, “Passion and creativity should be motivation to compose artworks. Inspiration and curiosity are necessary to progress.”

Henri’s daughter Sabine Emarkoff curates his paintings exhibitions around the globe. It is an artist’s pilgrimage to the world of colours.

At Alliance Francaise de Delhi, Lodhi Estate; Till August 19; 10am to 6pm

Stuti Kaya and Atharv Kumar

The Hindu MetroPlus

