Undergraduate admissions: 2 lakh apply for 56,000 seats

The online application process for admission to merit-based undergraduate courses offered at Delhi University (DU) closed on Monday evening.

The university informed that 3,20,262 students registered themselves on the portal and 2,07,751 applicants completed the application by paying the fee.

The number of applicants this year has seen a drop compared to last year when 2,50,914 students completed the application process.

Popular courses

B.A (Programme) and B.A (Hons.) English were the most sought-after courses this year with over 1.34 lakh and 1.24 lakh applicants respectively. In the science stream, B.Sc (Hons.) Mathematics was the most sought-after with 70,684 applications. The least popular course was B.A (Hons.) Bengali for which 21,306 students applied.

The majority of the applications were received from Delhi, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

A total of 1,20,514 applied from Delhi, 62,024 from U.P. and 38,702 from Haryana.

Most number of applications have been received from students who studied under the CBSE curriculum(1,86,936 applications).

The first admission list will be declared on June 20 followed by five more lists to be released on June 24, July1, July 7, July 13 and July 18 respectively.

Document verification and approval of admission and payment of fees for those seeking admission under the first list will be conducted between June 20 and June 22.

Carry these documents

The applicants will be required to produce the following documents in original with two sets of self-attested photocopies at the time of admission: Class X Board Examination Certificate, Class X marksheet, Class XII marksheet, Class XII provisional certificate/original certificate, recent character certificate, SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM certificate (in the name of the applicant) issued by the competent authority, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) certificate (in the name of the applicant) as in central list, and two passport size self-attested photos.

Students who have passed senior secondary exam from outside Delhi will need to provide a transfer certificate from school/college as well as a migration certificate from the Board/university.