Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Azad market, 4 injured

According to police, the 4-storey under-construction building collapsed due to overload.

PTI New Delhi
September 09, 2022 12:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Rescue operation on full swing at the Azad Market area, where a building collapsed injuring at least 4 persons in New Delhi on Friday, September 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

ADVERTISEMENT

Four people were injured on Friday, September 9, 2022, when a four-storey under-construction building collapsed in north Delhi's Azad market, officials said.

According to the fire department, a call regarding the incident was received at 8.30 am.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the building may have collapsed due to overloading.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Four people have been injured in the incident as of now. Prima facie, it appears that the building collapsed due to overload. No one was staying in it," he added.

The injured were hospitalised, Kalsi said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Further details are awaited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
disaster and accident
emergency planning
Delhi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app