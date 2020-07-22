Uncle, accomplice arrested for trying to kidnap 4-year-old girl at Shakarpur

NEW DELHI

22 July 2020 23:26 IST

Accused wanted to extort money from girl’s father: police

A man, who tried to kidnap his niece, was arrested along with his accomplice on Wednesday from east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar, the police said. They are trying to arrest the other accused who are absconding.

The arrested accused were identified as Dheeraj (26), a resident of Jagatpuri, and Upender, a resident of Krishana Nagar, they said. Upender, the girl’s uncle, planned to kidnap her in order to extort ₹30 lakh to ₹35 lakh from his brother. However, his plan was foiled by the girl’s mother, a senior police officer said.

The police received a tip-off regarding an attempt of abduction of a four-year-old girl at Shakarpur on Tuesday. After reaching the spot, they found a bike and a bag containing a countrymade pistol with four live cartridges that were left behind by the accused.

The police said that the accused first came to the girl’s house around 4 p.m. and asked for some water. When the girl’s mother went inside to bring water, they tried to abduct the minor. However, she saw it and managed to foil the bid and saved her daughter.

The victims had been conducting recee of the area since last week. They have been spotted in a CCTV footage , they said. The entire incident was also captured on CCTV cameras installed near the spot and the clip went viral on social media.

In the video, the woman is seen trying to free her daughter. She pushes the bike rider, following which the bike falls on the ground and the pillion rider starts running. Later, the rider speeds away with his two-wheeler. A neighbour is also seen chasing the accused. Another neighbour parks his scooter to intercept the accused, but they manage to escape.

During investigation, the police found that the bike was bearing a fake number plate. The owner was identified as Dheeraj through the chassis and engine numbers. “Dheeraj was arrested from Jagatpuri,” DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh said.

During interrogation, Dheeraj said Upender had hatched the plan. Upender had promised Dheeraj ₹1 lakh. At his instance, Upender was arrested, the DCP said.

Upender told the police that he is in debt and that his brother is quite well-off.