‘Unchanged tariffs could put electricity supply at risk’

New Delhi

29 August 2020 23:25 IST

Tata Power-DDL on Saturday said unchanged electricity tariffs could put reliable supply at grave risk.

The sharp drop in sales to commercial and industrial customers had deeply impacted discoms’ finances in the last five months, a spokesperson said.

“Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DERC has maintained the tariff at the existing level. However, for discoms, this tariff order will substantially increase the financial challenges and hence the ability to ensure 24x7 power supply,” the spokesperson said.

