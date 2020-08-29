Delhi

‘Unchanged tariffs could put electricity supply at risk’

Tata Power-DDL on Saturday said unchanged electricity tariffs could put reliable supply at grave risk.

The sharp drop in sales to commercial and industrial customers had deeply impacted discoms’ finances in the last five months, a spokesperson said.

“Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DERC has maintained the tariff at the existing level. However, for discoms, this tariff order will substantially increase the financial challenges and hence the ability to ensure 24x7 power supply,” the spokesperson said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 29, 2020 11:26:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/unchanged-tariffs-could-put-electricity-supply-at-risk/article32476280.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story