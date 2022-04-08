Uncertainty looms over C.R. Park’s fish market

Vendors selling fish at C.R. Park market in south Delhi. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

SDMC sends closure notices to stalls operating without licences

Vendors at Chittaranjan Park’s fish markets are scared for their livelihood as the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has served closure notices on them for operating without valid licences and in “unhygienic conditions”.

The impact of the notices was visible on Thursday as only a handful of the fish vendors showed up at the market. The vendors told The Hindu that they received the notices in early March but the “pressure to shut shops has been increasing in the recent past”.

Aurobindo Das, a fish stall worker at market no. 2, admitted that the vendors do not have the licence allowing them to sell fish. However, he explained certain technicalities that have prevented the vendors from obtaining them.

‘DDA developed market’

In 2003, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) developed the fish market, allotting each seller 5X5 feet space. Prior to this, it was an unorganised setup, said Mr. Das.

“We took what we got from the DDA, as eligible candidates. But the SDMC is now asking for licences. We too have been asking for the same but they are issued only to stalls of 10X10 feet size. We were allotted half the size for the purpose of selling fish and vegetables. Why should our livelihood take a beating?” asked Mr. Das.

He said a total of 60 shops in market no. 1 and 2 of C.R. Park would be affected by the closure notice.

Most vendors shared similar views. Some of them felt the pressure to shut the shops “was possibly linked to” the SDMC Mayor’s letter – in which he asked for closure of meat shops during Navratri.

“The SDMC move reeks of politics. Are our markets unhygienic? We fixed multiple small problems such as declogging the drains around the stalls without any help from the DDA. We have been here, selling fish and seafood for years. Why is it that we are suddenly in the wrong now?” asked another vendor.

When reached out for comments on the matter, the DDA spokesperson offered no response.

Request for more space

Gautam Sen Chaudhuri, secretary, East Bengal Displaced Persons’ Association, said the fish stalls at the market measure up to “only 2.25 square feet” each. He said the vendors are requesting for larger space and are willing to pay and remodel their work platforms in order to get the licence.

A senior SDMC official, however, underplayed the vendors’ concerns. He said the civic body was only asking the vendors to obtain licences. “We have told them if they have any DDA allotment letters, which state that the stalls have been provided to them for selling fish, they may submit it to us. I am yet to hear from any vendor on this,” he said.

SDMC’s Standing Committee Chairman B.K. Oberoi said closure notices to fish vendors were issued in early March and added that the pressure on them to shut shops “could be due to the change in command at the higher level”.

The SDMC official said the civic body was willing to “discuss the terms and conditions regarding the size of the shops” for obtaining licences because the East and North corporations issue permits for half the size of what is recommended by the South body.

“I wanted to change it for SDMC too, but we were not able to table it in the Standing Committee meeting. The corporations will now be unified and hopefully, the same specification for vends will apply for all,” he said.