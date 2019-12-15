Unauthorised colonies: ‘withdraw land acquisition proceedings or denotify it’

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday issued directions to withdraw land acquisition proceedings, or denotify it, in respect of land situated within the delineated boundaries of 1,731 unauthorised colonies for the “smooth implementation” of the PM-Unauthorised colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY).

The move, Mr. Baijal said on Twitter, was a “major step” towards the implementation of the scheme which seeks to confer ownership rights on an estimated 40 lakh residents of such colonies – excluding 69 settlements inhabited by affluent sections of society.

“It’s a major step for conferring ownership rights to the residents of Unauthorised Colonies & will pave way for smooth implementation of PM-UDAY. #HousingForAll” the Mr. Baijal tweeted.

Detailed orders outlining the procedure for the same have been issued by the Land Building Department with the approval of the Lieutenan-Governor, the Raj Niwas said in a statement.

“The L-G stated that this is a major step taken for conferring/recognising ownership rights on the residents of UCs for land where ever the proceedings of land acquisition is not completed and will also help in smooth implementation of PM-UDAY (PM - Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana),” the statement said further.

‘Arrangements on track’

In a related development, Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, took to Twitter to announce that procedural arrangements related to the implementation of the scheme were on track.

“With honest intentions Delhi will get the right development. Maps of Delhi’s 1,500 unauthorised colonies are ready. 1,000 maps have been uploaded to the portal. On another portal 4,052 citizens have registered their names. This is the real speed of development,” Mr. Puri tweeted in Hindi.