Unauthorised colonies in city: Baijal approves urbanisation of 79 villages

Major steps were taken for the implementation of the PM-UDAY (Prime Minister-Unauthorised colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojna), under which the BJP-led Centre seeks to confer and recognise ownership rights on the residents of unauthorised colonies in the Capital, at a meeting chaired by Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal here on Wednesday.

These, Raj Niwas said in a statement, included the withdrawal of cases under Section 81 of the Delhi Land Reforms Act and the urbanisation of 79 villages under Section 507 of the DMC Act, 1957.

“The L-G directed withdrawal of cases instituted under Section 81 of the Delhi Land Reforms Act, 1954 in respect of private lands falling within the boundaries of unauthorised colonies, specified in regulations notified by the Central government, as a first step towards conferment/recognition of ownership rights to the inhabitants of unauthorised colonies,” the statement read.

“The L-G also approved the urbanisation of 79 rural villages under Section 507 of the DMC Act, 1957 where the unauthorised colonies are located to take them out of the ambit of Delhi Land Reforms Act which imposes several restrictions on land use,” the statement said further.

According to Raj Niwas, by virtue of declaring rural villages as urban under Section 507, the Delhi Development Authority will be able to frame development plans to enable local bodies to provide civic and community facilities in the unauthorized colonies that would lead to a faster development in such colonies.

Under Section 81 of the Delhi Land Reforms Act, 1954, proceedings are instituted for using private agricultural lands for purposes other than agriculture, horticulture in rural areas. Inhabitants who have utilized their private agriculture land for housing purpose are affected by this provision.

“As most of these unauthorized colonies exist on such private lands, this step will prove to be a major decision. This decision is set to trigger planned development in the unauthorised colonies and facilitate residents of these colonies to possess clear property titles, access to basic amenities, access to loan or mortgage, incentivised area improvement/redevelopment through liberalised development control norms,” Raj Niwas also said.

Clear title, Raj Niwas said, will also prevent fraud and forgery by introducing formal processes of property transfer and registration of titles. The L-G, Raj Niwas added, stated that these steps will ensure “smooth transition of title of properties to inhabitants of these unauthorised colonies and faster development in accordance with the PM-UDAY.”