Unattended bag in train catches fire

Police rule out possibility of planned explosion

An unattended bag in a coach of a passenger train caught fire on Monday morning, the police said. However, they ruled out the possibility of a planned explosion.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra Kumar Singh said an information regarding the fire in the coach of Kurukshetra-Hazrat Nizamuddin passenger train was received at 10.25 a.m. Further inquiry revealed that a bag along with a red-coloured pouch and a small container was kept in the coach. Police said the pouch contained around 2 kg of nails and it caught fire after which passengers managed to throw the bag out of the train. The nails were collected by the staff at the Adarsh Nagar Railway Station, the police said.

“The bag contained clothes whereas the container contained a liquid used by carpenters. The bomb disposal squad was called to check the materials,” Mr. Singh said, adding that it doesn’t appear to be a planned explosion.

The DCP said it is suspected that the bag belonged to a carpenter and friction on nails led to fumes in the clothes. Further investigation is under way, he said.