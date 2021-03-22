Unable to conceive, woman kills neighbour’s toddler as ‘sacrifice’

NEW DELHI

22 March 2021 01:26 IST

Tantrik from U.P. advised her to take this step, she tells police

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing a three-year-old boy in Rohini’s Budh Vihar, the police said on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Neelam Gupta, they said.

The matter came to the fore on Saturday when the boy’s parents approached the police with a missing complaint following which a search operation was launched.

During this, an officer noticed a bag on the roof of the adjacent house. When the police opened the bag, they saw the body of the boy. He had injury marks on his neck. It was found that the toddler was strangulated, an officer said.

Advertising

Advertising

A murder case was then registered. During probe, family members, relatives and neighbours were questioned. It was found that the boy was last seen with Neelam, he said.

When questioned, Neelam initially tried to mislead the police but later confessed to the crime.

DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said during the interrogation, Neelam said she got married in 2013 and could not conceive despite medical aid. She was under lot of pressure from her in-laws and others to conceive. Four years ago, she approached a tantric in her village in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh. He suggested her to sacrifice a child if she wanted to conceive. So in desperation, she decided to kill the son of her neighbour, the police said.

“She killed the toddler when he was playing alone on the roof,” said Mr. Tayal. Further probe is under way, the police added.