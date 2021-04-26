Umar Khalid tests positive inside Tihar

‘He has been shifted to isolation ward’

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid tested positive for COVID-19 inside Tihar jail, said a senior official on Sunday.

Mr. Khalid’s RT-PCR report has come on Saturday, and he was tested positive for the infection, a senior official said, adding that he has been shifted to an isolation ward.

‘He is fine’

“Doctors are taking care of him, and all other tests have been done and he is fine,” said the official. Mr. Khaild was arrested for his alleged role in Delhi riots in February 2020.