ADVERTISEMENT

Umar Khalid released from prison on interim bail for week

December 23, 2022 12:30 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The former student leader had moved an application seeking interim bail for two weeks to attend his sister's wedding.

PTI

Former JNU student Umar Khalid | File Photo | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid was released from the Tihar jail here on Friday after he was granted interim bail for a week to attend his sister's wedding, officials said.

According to prison officials, Mr. Khalid was released on Friday morning.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted the relief to Mr. Khalid, who was arrested in a case related to the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Khalid has been granted bail till December 30.

The former student leader had moved an application seeking interim bail for two weeks to attend his sister's wedding.

Mr. Khalid was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being a mastermind of the February 2020 riots, which had left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

The violence had erupted during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Mr. Khalid was arrested by the Delhi Police in September 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US