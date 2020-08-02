Delhi

Umar Khalid questioned in connection with riots

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid was questioned by Delhi Police Special Cell on Friday in connection with communal riots that broke out in February. Sources said his phone has been seized for examination.

Mr. Khalid’s name appeared in the chargesheet submitted by the police against suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain.

The chargesheet states that on January 8, Mr. Hussain met Mr. Khalid and United Against Hate co-founder Khalid Saifi at Shaheen Bagh during an anti-CAA protest, where “Umar Khalid told him to be prepared for something big/riots at the time of the visit of U.S. President”.

The police mentioned that Mr. Saifi also gave Mr. Hussain money to prepare.

Responding to the chargesheet, Mr. Khalid had said, “It is an upside down world that we are living in, in which these organisations and individuals that have worked for communal harmony are being implicated”.

