Umar Khalid alleges media trial against him

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid alleged before a Delhi court on Monday that a “media trial” was being conducted against him, which was affecting his right to a free and fair trial in a case related to the north-east Delhi riots.

The submissions were made before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dinesh Kumar when Mr. Khalid was produced through video conferencing in the case.

Mr. Khalid claimed that a section of the media got the supplementary chargesheet filed in the case before he or his lawyer got it from the court. He also alleged that disclosure statements were being leaked selectively.

Mr. Khalid added that he had not signed any statements while in custody.

The supplementary chargesheet was filed against Mr. Khalid on December 26 last year in the case.

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party Councillor Tahir Hussain is also an accused in the case.