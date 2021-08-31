‘U’khand has worst healthcare services’

New Delhi

AAP promises facilities if elected in 2022

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday alleged that as per a CAG report, Uttarakhand has the worst healthcare services in Himalayan States and the condition of health services is so bad that patients “lose their lives” before they even reach the hospital.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said that healthcare facilities are still inaccessible for many people.

CAG report

The AAP has announced that they will be contesting the Assembly election in Uttarakhand in 2022 and Mr. Bharadwaj promised that if an AAP government is formed in the State, then people will be able to get “good and free health services” like in Delhi.

“The recently published CAG report 2019-20 has revealed the extremely poor conditions of the health sector in Uttarakhand. Most of the people in Uttarakhand die before even reaching a hospital because the number of hospitals is very less,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

He further claimed that the State’s health budget was ₹188 crore in 2018-19 and it was reduced to just ₹97 crore in 2019-20 and “only 5.25 paise” is being spent on per person’s health in a year.

“This CAG report further reveals that amongst all the Himalayan States, Uttarakhand has the worst health sector. The situation is so grim that many women die in the initial stages of their pregnancy. The availability of ambulances is also very poor such that ‘Dandi Kandis’ are used to take the patients to the hospitals and most of the times they die before reaching the hospitals,” the AAP leader said.