UG admissions in DU to begin at 10 a.m. today

Varsity received over 3 lakh applications this year: officials

Admissions to merit-based undergraduate courses in Delhi University (DU) are set to begin on Monday from 10 a.m. In a first, the admission process will be entirely online this year, including verification of documents.

The varsity has received over 3.53 lakh applications this year for around 70,000 seats.

University officials have urged students not to visit college campuses as it will be a “contactless” admission.

Once applicants log into the university portal, the home screen will reflect the cut-offs and application details. The applicants can then select a course or college and check the cut-offs.

The officials have asked the students to ensure that the course and college of their choice are submitted as only one application under each list will be allowed.

The students will also have access to a suggestive calculator that will help them ascertain their eligibility criteria in different colleges. They will be given a reference number to help them track the status of their applications. In case there are further details or documents required from the applicant, they will be intimated by the college.

After verification of documents and once the application is approved by the college, the student can pay the fees. The students will be able to apply to colleges till October 14 and the last date of payment under the first list is October 16.

100% cut-off at LSR

This year, cut-offs in the university soared with Lady Shri Ram College, asking for 100% for psychology, economics and political science honours.

Apart from economics and political science, courses like B.Com honours also saw high cut-offs with several colleges setting the target above 98%.