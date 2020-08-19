Uber auto demand at 80% of pre-COVID levels in city

Cab aggregator — Uber — on Tuesday said its mobility business is seeing green shoots of recovery with cities such as Delhi witnessing 80% of pre-COVID levels demand for autos.

The growthwas led by low cost products like auto and moto. In the auto category, which is recovering at a faster growth rate, Delhi is followed by Jaipur and Chandigarh.

“As citizens resume travel in the new normal, we are seeing low cost products, especially our auto category recover faster compared to other modes. With our comprehensive in-app safety measures, reliable door-to-door service and affordable prices, we are confident that autos will unlock demand as we scale up our service in new cities across India,” said Shiva Shailendran, General Manager, North and West India, Uber.

The company said it has entered into a partnership with Bajaj to facilitate installation of safety screens in one lakh autos across the country. Additionally, the companies also distributed safety kits to one lakh auto-rickshaw drivers across 20 cities, including New Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, among others.