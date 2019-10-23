Uber adds ‘public transport’ feature

App-based cab aggregator Uber on Tuesday announced a new feature ‘public transport’ for its riders across New Delhi. With the new feature, which will be rolled out in phases, Uber users will be able to see the fastest and cheapest routes across the city with real-time schedules and departure time for public transportation, including metro and buses.

The new feature has been added after the US-based ride hailing firm won a bid put out by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited for offering mobility service at 210 metro stations. Additionally, Uber will also get designated pickup spots as well as kiosks/information centre at these stations.

Pradeep Parameswaran, president, Uber India and South Asia said, “By launching Public Transport, live transit information about the city’s heartline, the Delhi Metro and the DTC, will be available in the Uber App.”

Pointing that the metro network today spans over 377 km with 274 stations covering national capital region, Mangu Singh, Managing Director, DMRC said the initiative will certainly boost first and last mile connectivity solutions for around six million passenger journeys performed in the system daily.

Speaking at the event, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, who was in India on a five-day visit, said, India is fundamental to the company’s growth going forward and it will continue to invest in talent here.

“...It is among the top 10 markets for us and we continue to believe in and invest in India... Our business here is improving,” he said, adding that “India is core to Uber’s strategy for the next 5-10 years and beyond. India has a scale and India also has the innovative talent here. So it is just not a market that we come into, but it is a market that we build from.”