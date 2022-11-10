Tytler in Cong.’s MCD poll panel, BJP says party ‘hurting Sikh sentiments’

Cong. names veteran leader in its Pradesh Election Committee; BJP seeks apology from the party

The Congress on Thursday constituted its Pradesh Election Committee, including the likes of party leaders Anil Chaudhary, Ajay Maken, Sandeep Dikshit and Jagdish Tytler, for the upcoming elections to the MCD.

The party also set up a campaign committee, coordination committee, manifesto committee, media committee, publicity committee and digital and social media committee.

Reacting to the inclusion of Mr. Tytler, whose name figured in the anti-Sikh riots probe, in the panel, the BJP said the Congress has “no respect for Sikh sentiments” and sought apology from the party.

“To rub salt onto wounds of 1984 Sikh genocide victims, the Congress elevated Jagdish Tytler to Pradesh Election Committee. It [Congress] first defended Sajjan Kumar, then promoted Tytler,” said BJP leader and Delhi unit social media in-charge Shehzad Poonawalla.

He also took on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and said, “This is not Bharat Jodo, but nafrat [hatred] jodo.”

(With inputs from PTI)