Two youths stabbed to death by rival group in Sangam Vihar

A group of six or seven persons stabbed three boys, out of whom two succumbed to their injuries in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, police said on Friday.

The police were notified of the incident after a PCR call was received at Tigri police station on May 8 regarding a body found in a pool of blood on the side of a road at Sangam Vihar. Upon reaching the spot, police teams found the body of Firoz, 17. Later, they found out that two other persons — Asif and Salman — were also stabbed, and subsequently rushed to AIIMS and Majeedia Hospital, respectively. Asif died during treatment at AIIMS, police said.

After police registered a case, it was found during investigation that on May 7, while a group of boys including the victims had gathered at C Block in Sangam Vihar, another group of six to seven men came to the spot and began stabbing them. The fight began over a slap, police said.

Farid and Abhishek, both 19, were arrested by the police, said DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan.

“During investigation, we found that the accused reside in the same locality as the victims, and they are all school dropouts. The fight began over a member of one group slapping the other, so the other group in revenge stabbed some boys,” an officer said.

