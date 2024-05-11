GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Two youths stabbed to death by rival group in Sangam Vihar

Published - May 11, 2024 12:41 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A group of six or seven persons stabbed three boys, out of whom two succumbed to their injuries in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, police said on Friday.

The police were notified of the incident after a PCR call was received at Tigri police station on May 8 regarding a body found in a pool of blood on the side of a road at Sangam Vihar. Upon reaching the spot, police teams found the body of Firoz, 17. Later, they found out that two other persons — Asif and Salman — were also stabbed, and subsequently rushed to AIIMS and Majeedia Hospital, respectively. Asif died during treatment at AIIMS, police said.

After police registered a case, it was found during investigation that on May 7, while a group of boys including the victims had gathered at C Block in Sangam Vihar, another group of six to seven men came to the spot and began stabbing them. The fight began over a slap, police said.

Farid and Abhishek, both 19, were arrested by the police, said DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan.

“During investigation, we found that the accused reside in the same locality as the victims, and they are all school dropouts. The fight began over a member of one group slapping the other, so the other group in revenge stabbed some boys,” an officer said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.