Two youths killed in suspected hit-and-run

December 06, 2022 02:55 am | Updated 02:55 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

:

Two persons, residents of Daryaganj, died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on outer Delhi’s GT Karnal Road on Sunday, the police said. The two deceased — Sameer, 21, and Mohd. Islam Khan, 19 — were on their way to Murthal on a motorcycle at the time of the incident, the police added.

A case, under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC, has been registered at Samaypur Badli police station.

The matter came to light after an information was received from SRHC Hospital in Narela about deaths of two people in a road accident, a senior police officer said.

DCP (Outer North) Devesh Mahla said the offending vehicle has not been identified yet. “There are no CCTV cameras around the place of the incident. Cameras on the route taken by the deceased persons are being identified and their footage examined,” he added.

