Two youth die in building collapse in north-east Delhi

Two men were killed and seven sustained injuries after a building collapsed in north-east Delhi’s Johripur Extension on Friday morning, a senior police officer said.

The officer added that after receiving a PCR call about the collapse, at 11:50 a.m., a police team reached the spot and carried out the rescue operation along with personnel of Delhi Disaster Management Authority and Delhi Fire Service.

“The labourers were working on the roof of the first floor of the house,” DCP (North East) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

The deceased were identified as Harshit, 17, and Mukesh, 20.

A senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi official said the building, which collapsed during its renovation, was almost 20 years old. “The roof of the first floor collapsed due to heavy construction material being stored on it,” the source added.