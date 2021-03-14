Two youth die after bike hits road divider

A 20-year-old youth and his friend died after their bike allegedly hit a road divider in Dwarka here on Saturday.
The police said that the deceased have been identified as Sumit and Vikas.
A PCR call was received around 6 a.m. about the accident. When the police reached the spot, they found a bike in a damaged condition. They were informed that the injured were already taken to hospital. No eyewitnesses were found, the police said. DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said that an information was received from DDU Hospital that Sumit, a resident of Najafgarh, was brought dead.
Vikas’s brother Vinit said that Sumit had come to their house. Later, they went to drop Sumit at Dwarka junction. Vikas was riding the motorcycle. After crossing a powerhouse, their motorcycle collided with the divider and he became unconscious.
Vikas died during treatmentin Manipal Hospital, the police said. Legal action has been taken, the police said.
