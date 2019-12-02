Two young men shot dead by friends

Two persons were shot dead allegedly by three of their friends during a heated argument which ensued after a pre-wedding party at a hotel in Sector 3, Vaishali in Indirapuram police station area, the police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on November 30 around mid-night, City Superintendent of Police, Maneesh Mishra, said. The CCTV footage of the area has confirmed the rift which culminated in a shoot-out within a few minutes, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Anand and Vikram and eight and four bullets were pumped into their bodies respectively, said the police.

An FIR has been lodged against Manoj Yadav alias Fauzi, Sunil Yadav and Dhiraj and three police teams have been dispatched to nab them, the officer said.

All five friends are believed to have consumed alcohol at the pre-wedding party at the hotel.

The police have detained 12 people for interrogation and a probe is under way, Mr. Mishra said.

One new SUV with a temporary registration number which belongs to one of the deceased has been recovered from the hotel’s parking. One flashlight used on roofs of police vehicles and identity cards of police officers have also been recovered from the SUV, the police said.

The police said that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.