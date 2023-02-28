Two years on, work on Delhi’s parking management plans yet to gather pace

February 28, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - New Delhi

In 2021, parking area management plans (PAMPs) of 16 localities under the erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation were drafted and made public. However, only two in Lajpat Nagar have been implemented so far.

Meanwhile, to prepare parking plans for areas under the erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is yet to commence surveys.

According to the Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules, 2019, the city authorities — including the then three civic bodies which have since been unified into the MCD — were to draw up plans to resolve haphazard parking and congestion.

A senior MCD official said the measures proposed under PAMPs are neighbourhood-centric and include increasing car parking facilities, removing dumped vehicles, prohibiting parking outside residences and in congested areas, as well as clearing encroachments, among others.

Plans for two localities

The official added that the civic body is considering implementing PAMPs in two more localities, Neeti Bagh and Gulmohar Park, and the Delhi Transport Department has approved these plans. However, the 12 remaining PAMPs are yet to be notified by the city government.

Meanwhile, a closer look at the Neeti Bagh and Gulmohar Park plans shows that neither faces congestion and parking issues. As per the Neeti Bagh PAMP, the total demand to plan for is 256 cars; however, the supply provides a capacity of 454 cars, which includes on-street and service lane parking. The 256 cars were to be parked outside homes across various blocks in the area. Similarly, in the Gulmohar Park PAMP, the total parking supply stands at 815 cars, which exceeds the demand at 669.

Concerns of reworking

Meanwhile, glaring parking problems can be seen in the plans that are yet to be notified. For instance, as per the Kailash Colony PAMP, the area suffers from severe congestion due to saturation of parking capacity in the markets and commercial areas, causing a spill-over. Encroachments and dumped vehicles worsen the congestion, the plan notes.

“The problem with the Delhi government not notifying the plans is that they will become obsolete. These PAMP surveys were conducted in 2019-20 before the COVID-19 pandemic. The on-ground situation in these areas may have changed since then, and if the delay in notifying the plans continues, they may have to be reworked,” the senior MCD official noted.

Meanwhile, another official said that apart from the civic body’s ongoing fund crunch impeding the implementation of the PAMPs that have been approved, the removal of encroachments will be a “more tedious process”.

“This is because anti-encroachment drives are often met with stiff resistance, and it becomes a political issue with ward councillors coming to the defence of the public. We have seen this in multiple instances. Even if the plans for areas that suffer from excessive congestion are notified, it will be difficult to estimate the timeline of when the proposed solutions can be implemented since encroachments are the primary issue,” the official added.

