Two years on, EDMC yet to conduct surveys for parking plans

Over two years since the notification of Delhi’s parking policy, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) is yet to come up with the Parking Management Area Plans (PMAP) for locations under its jurisdiction.

According to the Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules, the city’s three municipal corporations – north, south and east – were given the task of drafting the PMAPs which were aimed at providing solutions to decongest areas and curb the phenomenon of haphazard parking.

According to a senior EDMC official, while the surveys for the PMAP are yet to be conducted, the civic body is currently in the process of hiring a private agency to assist it.

“We are still on the lookout for a private agency, but we will write to the Delhi government about this matter because the civic body is falling short on funds. We are asking for the funds because we will not be able to execute it otherwise. The surveys have to be conducted with professional assistance because there are various factors to consider, starting from the highly congested areas, which are of priority,” he said. The official added that most of the funds of EDMC’ have been utilised towards paying salaries of its employees.

The senior official emphasised that while some surveys were carried out in the past, there “is no institutional memory of the surveys” and that they would have to be executed afresh.

When asked about the pending surveys, EDMC Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal (BJP) said that the parking at Krishna Nagar was a part of the area plans. However, the senior official confirmed that “it is not a part of the PMAP” and that it was a standalone project.

“We require our pending funds from the Delhi government in order to start work on these surveys, but they do not care,” said Mr. Aggarwal, refusing to comment further on the issue.

EDMC’s Leader of Opposition, Manoj Tyagi (AAP), said that the reason behind delay lies in corruption within the BJP-led civic body and a lack of political will to execute projects.

“The parking policy is aimed at solving Delhi’s parking problems and the civic body will also earn revenue out of it. There is no question of pending funds; these potential projects can help them get out their financial crisis and prevent delay in salary payments to its employees,” he said.

Another civic body, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has uploaded PMAPs for 16 locations, out of which two have implemented – Lajpat Nagar Market and Lajpat Nagar - III. The plans have been uploaded on public domain.

When asked about the progress on the remaining plans, a senior SDMC official, who oversees the project, said that there has been no progress.

“We have given these plans to the Delhi government for approval, but there has been no response from them. We will make more plans but that will happen only when the remaining are implemented. This solely depends on the government because maximum number of these projects will be executed through the SDMC’s fund,” he said.

At the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, a total of 18 PMAPS have been chalked out across five zones – Karol Bagh, Keshav Puram, Rohini, City SP and Civil lines, a North MCD official said.

“Two plans are in an advanced stage while five are in the process of approval by the commissioner. The two plans, located in Karol Bagh and Kamala Nagar, have been forwarded to the transport department. The other five are yet to see stakeholder consultation. However, none of the authorities have implemented the plans because the transport department has not responded,” the official said, adding that a majority of the plans are still being drafted.