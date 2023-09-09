Two-year-old drowns in residential pool in south Delhi

September 09, 2023 02:33 am | Updated 02:34 am IST - New Delhi

A two-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool at a house in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri, the police said on Friday.

An officer said the victim was identified as Divyansh, the son of the caretaker of the house Sandeep.

The police were informed around 7.45 p.m., Wednesday, that a child had been admitted to AIIMS after he had drowned in the pool.

According to the officer, a team took the statement of Sandeep, who told them that while he and his colleague were working in the park of the residence he was taking care of, Divyansh was playing nearby. After a while, Sandeep realised that his son was missing and started searching for him.

“When he checked the swimming pool, he found his son there. He admitted the boy to AIIMS, where he died during treatment on Thursday,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhury said.

Based on the statement, an FIR under IPC Aection 304A (causing death by negligence) at Fatehpur Beri police station has been registered and and investigation is underway, the DCP added.

