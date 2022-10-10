Two-year-old dies after being hit by an SUV in Delhi’s Rohini

: A two-year-old child was crushed by an SUV while she was playing near her home in Rohini on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said the incident occurred at KNK Marg. When the police received information about the accident, a team was rushed to the spot. The injured girl was then taken to the BSA Hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

A senior police officer said that the child was playing on the road located near her house, when the speeding car hit her.

A case under IPC sections pertaining to rash driving and causing death by negligence has been lodged against the accused driver, identified as Aman Bansal, 27, a resident of Swaroop Nagar and he has been arrested, DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.