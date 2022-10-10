Two-year-old dies after being hit by an SUV in Delhi’s Rohini

Staff Reporter New Delhi
October 10, 2022 00:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

: A two-year-old child was crushed by an SUV while she was playing near her home in Rohini on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said the incident occurred at KNK Marg. When the police received information about the accident, a team was rushed to the spot. The injured girl was then taken to the BSA Hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

A senior police officer said that the child was playing on the road located near her house, when the speeding car hit her.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A case under IPC sections pertaining to rash driving and causing death by negligence has been lodged against the accused driver, identified as Aman Bansal, 27, a resident of Swaroop Nagar and he has been arrested, DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
police
crime
road accident
Delhi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app