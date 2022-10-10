Delhi

Two-year-old dies after being hit by an SUV in Delhi’s Rohini

: A two-year-old child was crushed by an SUV while she was playing near her home in Rohini on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

The police said the incident occurred at KNK Marg. When the police received information about the accident, a team was rushed to the spot. The injured girl was then taken to the BSA Hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

A senior police officer said that the child was playing on the road located near her house, when the speeding car hit her.

A case under IPC sections pertaining to rash driving and causing death by negligence has been lodged against the accused driver, identified as Aman Bansal, 27, a resident of Swaroop Nagar and he has been arrested, DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
police
crime
road accident
Delhi
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 10, 2022 12:48:45 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/two-year-old-dies-after-being-hit-by-an-suv-in-delhis-rohini/article65989230.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY