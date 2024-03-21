ADVERTISEMENT

Two workers of jeans factory die in building collapse in northeast Delhi, another injured

March 21, 2024 09:12 am | Updated 09:44 am IST - New Delhi

Efforts are being made to trace the owner of the factory

PTI

Two employees of a jeans factory died while another was injured after a building collapsed in Welcome area in northeast Delhi early March 21, police said.

All three employees of the jeans factory were working on the ground floor of the two-storey building.

"At 2:16 a.m., a call was received regarding the collapse of a two-storey, old construction building," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

While the first floor was vacant, the ground floor was being used for cutting jeans, he said.

"Three workers who were trapped under the debris were taken out and rushed to GTB hospital, where two of them were declared dead," another officer said.

The deceased are identified as Arshad (30) and Tauhid (20). Another injured Rehan (22) is undergoing the treatment at GTB hospital.

"The owner of the building has been identified as Shahid. Efforts are being made to trace him," he said.

Police said legal action will be taken in the matter.

