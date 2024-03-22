GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two workers killed as building housing jeans factory collapses

March 22, 2024 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Picking up the pieces: The three employees were working at the factory housed on the ground floor of the building. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Two employees working at a factory manufacturing jeans were killed, while another employee was injured, after a building collapsed in north-east Delhi’s Kabir Nagar in Welcome on early Thursday morning, the police said.

All three employees were working at the factory situated on the ground floor of a two-storey building, police added.

“A call was received by the police at 2.16 a.m. regarding a wall collapse at an old construction building. The first floor of the building was vacant, while the ground floor was being used as a jeans factory,” said DCP (North East) Joy Tirkey.

An official of the fire department added that by the time teams reached the spot, the building had collapsed. “Four vehicles of the brigade were subsequently deployed at the spot,” he said.

Picking up the pieces: The three employees were working at the factory housed on the ground floor of the building. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The police added that three workers trapped under the debris were extricated and rushed to GTB Hospital, where two of them were declared brought dead.

The deceased have been identified as Arshad, 30, and Tauhid, 20. The injured, Rehan, 22, is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

“During investigation, it was found that the factory and building owner, Shahid, also owned an adjacent building which was under construction. He had demolished a portion and collected the rubble on the terrace of this building, which was already in a dilapidated condition,” an officer said.

