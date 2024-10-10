ADVERTISEMENT

Two workers die cleaning septic tank

Published - October 10, 2024 01:46 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Two workers died while another was taken ill after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a septic tank in south-west Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon at a construction site, DCP (South West) Surendra Choudhary said.

Those killed were identified as Ramashre, 41, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur, and Babundra Kumar Singh, 29, a native of Bihar’s Gopal Ganj. Shrinath Soren, 28, a resident of West Bengal’s West Dinajpur, is recuperating at Safdarjung Hospital.

Harkesh Singh, a brother of one of the victims, alleged that no safety gear was provided, due to which they lost their lives.

He said his brother is survived by his pregnant wife and a one-year-old daughter.  The police have registered a case under BNS Sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) and 125 (endangering life and personal safety).

