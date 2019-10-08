Two women killed as LPG cylinders explode in Delhi’s Karawal Nagar

A 62-year-old mother and her 38-year-old daughter died in a cylinder blast in Karawal Nagar area of North East Delhi on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at 10.45 am when a shopkeeper was refilling two small LPG cylinders from a regular size LPG cylinder.

The shopkeeper, identified as Rajesh, suffered serious burn injuries while the mother-daughter died on the spot.

According to Delhi Fire Services, a call of fire due to blast was received at 10.50 am, and a fire tender was rushed to the spot.

"The deceased were identified as Rambiri and her daughter Hemlata. They live in the house where shop was located," said a police officer.

The injured is undergoing treatment at GTB hospital, said police.