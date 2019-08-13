Two women found dead in separate incidents in the Capital

A 27-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in north-west Delhi’s Keshav Puram on Sunday night, the police said on Monday. No note has been recovered so far, they said.

Four-month pregnant

A senior police officer said that the woman had got married in December 2018 and was four-month pregnant. The deceased’s father has alleged that her husband and his family used to torture her and demand money. The family suspects foul play.

The police have registered a case under Sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 304B (dowry death) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is under way.

The woman’s body has been preserved at Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital for post-mortem, the police also said.

In another incident, a 26-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in Shahdara’s Jwala Nagar on Sunday afternoon.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings in the matter.

A police officer said that the woman’s family has alleged that she was tortured and harassed for dowry and that she has been killed.

A post-mortem has been conducted and the body was handed over to the family. Further probe in the matter is under way, the police said.