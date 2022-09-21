Delhi

Two women booked for fight in beauty parlour 

A scuffle took place between a beautician and a customer at a salon in INA market after the latter allegedly didn’t like her work, the police said on Wednesday. 

The police received a PCR call stating two women, a 26-year-old beautician and a 48-year-old customer, were engaged in a scuffle and had received injuries.

The customer did not like the beautician’s work and raised objection, the police said. The matter escalated and soon a scuffle began. The customer alleged that the beautician bit her on the arm while the latter said that the customer tore her clothes outside the market,” a police officer said. 

Both the women’s statements have been taken and FIRs have been lodged against both of them, the police said. 


