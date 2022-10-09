Two women arrested for misbehaving with security guard in Noida

A video grab showing the woman holding the guard by his collar. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Two women were arrested on Saturday for misbehaving with a security guard at a residential society in Noida’s Sector 121.

A video of the incident that went viral on social media shows the women assaulting the guard, holding him by his collar and throwing his cap away. The police said the incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The victim, Ujjwal, said the women were trying to enter the society without having a valid sticker on their car. “The other guards told them that they could not enter without a valid sticker. However, the women started assaulting them. When I intervened, they assaulted me as well,” he said.

“ Izzat toh sabki honi chaiye, koi bada ya chota kyon hota hai,” [everybody should be respected despite their professional status], said Ujjwal, who had joined Ajnara Homes residential society two months ago.

Not the first time

“This is not the first time such an incident has happened. On October 1, these women had misbehaved with us; the matter just didn’t escalate,” Ujjwal said.

According to the police, an FIR under IPC sections 323 (voluntary hurt) and 504 (insult to provoke breach of peace) has been registered and two women, Anjali Tiwari and Kakul Ahmed have been arrested while the third accused, Deeksha, has been absconding.